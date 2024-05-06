Baltimore Orioles Continue Run of Historic Pitching, Home Run Mashing on Sunday
The Baltimore Orioles routed the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, 11-1, to complete the sweep.
With the win, the reigning American League East champions are now 23-11 on the year. After winning 101 games last season, Baltimore has shown no signs of slowing down and appears primed for another playoff run.
The win on Sunday was unique in that the O's made baseball history on multiple fronts.
First, with regards to the team's pitching and defense, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Orioles have held opponents to 2 runs or fewer in 7 straight games, their longest such streak in a single season since doing so in 8 straight in August 1980
Pitching was the one big question about Baltimore heading into the season but after acquiring Corbin Burnes in a trade this February - and now with a healthy Kyle Bradish and John Means - Baltimore appears to have answered it.
Dean Kremer went 6.0 innings and allowed just one hit in the win. He's now 3-2 with a 3.57 ERA.
It wasn't just the pitching though, the O's also got a history-making home run from Anthony Santander in the win.
Also from Langs:
the Orioles’ 8 players with 5+ HR are tied with the 2019 Mariners for 2nd-most by a team in MLB history before playing their 35th team game, behind only:
2023 Rays: 9
The Orioles have a balanced lineup and it shows in that stat. They can do damage from any position in the lineup and six starters in Sunday's lineup are hitter better than .275.
The Orioles are off on Monday but they will battle the Nationals on Tuesday night.
