Baltimore Orioles Lose on Saturday But Break a Powerful Record in Team History
The Baltimore Orioles lost their second straight game to the Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon, falling 5-1 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The loss drops the O's to 49-27 on the year while the win sent the surging Astros to 37-40. Houston is still 7.0 games back in the American League West but they have now won five games in a row to get back into the playoff picture with five weeks to go until the trade deadline.
Though the Orioles lost, they did break an impressive record in franchise history courtesy of a home run by Jordan Westburg.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Orioles have now homered in 21 straight games, the longest streak in franchise history
With Westburg, Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander, the O's boast power up and down the entire lineup. It's one of the reasons why they are a potential World Series favorite out of the American League this year. They won 101 games last season and captured the American League East crown and appear even better this season after adding Corbin Burnes in the offseason.
However, the O's have lost Kyle Bradish and John Means for the season, which are two very difficult pitching injuries to overcome.
The O's and Astros will be back in action on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. ET. Albert Suarez will pitch for Baltimore against Framber Valdez for the Astros.
Suarez is 3-1 with a 2.05 ERA while Valdez is 5-5 with a 3.91.
