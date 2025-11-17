Two Potential Landing Spots for Zac Gallen in Free Agency

Zac Gallen is one of the top free agent starting pitchers available this winter. He had a disappointing year with the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 13-15 with a 4.83 ERA in 33 starts.

That might ultimately impact his market and prevent him from landing a long-term contract this offseason, but he should still draw the interest of several contending teams in need of starting pitching.

He hasn’t quite been the same pitcher since 2023, but he’ll still be a valuable commodity. Here are a few teams in need of pitching that may ultimately come calling for his services this winter.

Baltimore Orioles

Jul 31, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Orioles are a team that was short on pitching for all of 2025, and it ultimately cost them a chance to get to the postseason for a third straight year. Instead, they finished 75-87 and fell to the bottom of the American League East.

However, if Gallen’s market moves slow, the cost-conscious Orioles could potentially strike and give him a shorter-term deal. They also could be more aggressive than they were last offseason and be willing to take more risks in terms of actually adding pitching to their roster.

Gallen would give them a top-level starter to build around for at least 2026 and could help them get back into contention after a disappointing 2025.

Atlanta Braves

Sep 27, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (99) pitches the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Braves are another team that could use some top-level pitching. They have Chris Sale and Spencer Strider, but Strider struggled with injuries in 2025, so having another proven veteran around would give the Braves a chance to return to contention.

Like the Orioles, they had a down year in 2025, going 76-86 and missing the postseason for the first time since 2017. Pitching was their ultimate downfall this year, but they still have a solid core in place that should allow them to make a quick turnaround, and if they add to that core, they should be back in business in 2026.

Gallen could give them solid innings and be a reliable arm for them if they get to the playoffs. The Braves also aren’t afraid to spend money, so they could give Gallen the deal he may be looking for this offseason.

We’ll see if Atlanta ultimately makes a play for the veteran righty.

