Baltimore Orioles' Ramón Laureano Explodes For Pair of Historic Home Runs
The Baltimore Orioles went on a historic home run parade Saturday, thanks in large part to the surprise contributions of Ramón Laureano.
The 30-year-old outfielder wasn't even in the starting lineup, only entering the showdown with the Cincinnati Reds after Heston Kjerstad got hit by a pitch in the elbow. When Laureano did finally step up to the plate in the third, Baltimore already had two home runs from Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson.
Laureano joined in on the fun with a 393-foot solo shot to center, then extended the Orioles' lead with a 432-foot no-doubter in the seventh.
MLB.com's Sarah Langs noted that Laureano became the sixth player in Orioles history – including their time as the Browns – to hit multiple home runs in a single game after coming off the bench. He is the first to do so since Trey Mancini – who achieved the feat in 2017 – and the second since 1987.
Laureano is now batting .190 with an .846 OPS so far in 2025, recording three homers, four RBIs and a walk in 13 games.
Baltimore is Laureano's fourth stop in the past three seasons, following his time with the Oakland Athletics, Cleveland Guardians and Atlanta Braves. Laureano's best campaign came with the A's back in 2019, when he hit .288 with 24 home runs, 67 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, an .860 OPS and 3.5 WAR.
Laureano hasn't sniffed that production ever since, but he showed Saturday that his bat still has pop.
The Orioles and Reds will close out their series on Sunday. First pitch from Camden Yards is on the books for 1:35 p.m. ET.
