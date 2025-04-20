Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz Joins Exclusive List With Historic Start to Season
The Pittsburgh Pirates' lack of run support for Paul Skenes defined their 3-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, but there were some bright spots that came out of the defeat.
Oneil Cruz, for example, got aboard twice, notching a single in the third and a walk in the sixth. The first time he reached safely, Cruz swiped second.
That marked the 10th stolen base of the season for Cruz, who got the day off from playing center field and instead suited up at designated hitter on Saturday. He is now batting .234 with five home runs, two doubles, 11 RBIs, 11 runs, 10 stolen bases, 13 walks and an .863 OPS through 20 games in 2025.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Cruz is now one of three players since 1900 to record at least five home runs and 10 stolen bases in their first 20 games played in a season.
St. Louis Browns outfielder Ken Williams established the club in 1922, while Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz added his name to the exclusive list in 2024.
Cruz, 26, was moved from the No. 3 hole to the leadoff spot this week as the Pirates looked to jumpstart a historically inept offense. Pittsburgh has gone 3-3 while scoring four runs per game since reshuffling the lineup, which is technically an improvement upon their 5-11 start with 3.1 runs per game.
The Pirates and Guardians are set to close out their series at PNC Park at 1:35 p.m. ET on Sunday.
