Baltimore Orioles See Historic Streak Come to End at Hands of Cardinals

FINAL: #STLCards 5, #Orioles 4

WP: John King (1-1)

LP: Cole Irvin (4-2)

S: Ryan Fernandez (1) -- MLB first



STL: Cards end Orioles streak of 106 straight series without a sweep (3rd in MLB history); 1942-44 Cards first (124 series).



STL: Rallied from 3-0



Time of game: 2:32