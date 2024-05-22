Baltimore Orioles See Historic Streak Come to End at Hands of Cardinals
The Baltimore Orioles saw a historic streak come to an end on Wednesday, as they were swept for the first time in two years.
The O's lost all three games to the St. Louis Cardinals, losing the originally scheduled game on Wednesday and the suspended game from Tuesday that was completed on Wednesday.
Per John Denton, who covers the Cardinals:
FINAL: #STLCards 5, #Orioles 4
WP: John King (1-1)
LP: Cole Irvin (4-2)
S: Ryan Fernandez (1) -- MLB first
STL: Cards end Orioles streak of 106 straight series without a sweep (3rd in MLB history); 1942-44 Cards first (124 series).
STL: Rallied from 3-0
Time of game: 2:32
The 106 consecutive series without a sweep is absolutely incredible and deserves major applause. The O's won 101 games in 2023 and are about to a fantastic 29-17 start this year, and part of the way you get there is by always giving yourself a chance to win every series - and that's what Baltimore has done.
The O's still figure to be one of the best teams in all of baseball this year and should be contenders for the American League pennant, so this is likely just a blip on the radar, but they'll want to get right this weekend against the woeful Chicago White Sox, who have the worst record in baseball entering play on Wednesday.
The O's will have a four-game set with Chicago beginning on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The White Sox are finishing out a series with the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
