Report: Why Red Sox Weren’t All In on Pete Alonso Before Orioles Deal
This offseason, the Orioles got the star slugger they wanted in Pete Alonso, signing him to a massive five-year deal. The Red Sox did not.
In the wake of Alonso's big-time move to Baltimore, some Red Sox fans were left frustrated as another premier free agent slipped away from their grasp. Boston appeared to be on Alonso's decision day shortlist—the 31-year-old reportedly met with the Red Sox Tuesday night—but ultimately offered him a deal that was fewer years and "significantly less money," according to Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.
Healey also offered one reason the Red Sox didn't try as hard as the Orioles to sign Alonso:
"The Red Sox were wary, however, because of Alonso’s age, sources said. He just turned 31. His new contract will take him through his age-35 season."
Alonso would have undoubtedly added much-needed power to the Red Sox's lineup next season, but it seems as though the organization didn't want to put all their chips on the table for someone they viewed as an aging star, no matter how good the match.
“The profile that I’ve talked about wanting to add, is certainly one that he would fit, but these things don’t always line up,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said of Alonso Wednesday. “We’ve got to make the best decisions that we can for the organization. And players have to make the best decisions for themselves and their families and now we’ve got to figure out another way to improve our roster.”
With Kyle Schwarber and Alonso off the market, the Red Sox remain in need of big bats and are reportedly turning their attention to the Astros' Isaac Paredes and Diamonbacks' Ketel Marte, among other players. Re-signing Alex Bregman—who turns 32 in March—is also in play, with the third baseman looking for a long-term contract following his injury-plagued season in 2025.