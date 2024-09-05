Baltimore Orioles Shortstop Now Only Trails Legend Alex Rodriguez on This List in History

Most single season home runs hit as a shortstop at age 23 or younger:

42- Alex Rodriguez (1998)

36- Rodriguez (1996)

35- @Orioles Gunnar Henderson (2024)

34- Fernando Tatis Jr (2021)

32- Francisco Lindor ('17)

28- Hanley Ramirez ('07)

28- Bo Bichette ('21)

28- Bobby Witt Jr ('23)