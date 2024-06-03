Baltimore Orioles' Star Does Something Not Done Since Bryce Harper in 2015
The Baltimore Orioles lost to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, 4-3, despite another history-making performance from superstar shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
The 22-year-old star went 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI in the loss. He also added two walks. The home run was his 19th of the season, which is tied for second in baseball behind only Aaron Judge of the Yankees.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Henderson is doing things that haven't been done since 2015:
most HR in team’s first 57 games of a season at age 22 or younger:
1998 Alex Rodriguez: 21
1959 Harmon Killebrew: 20
1953 Eddie Mathews: 20
2024 Gunnar Henderson: 19
2015 Bryce Harper: 19
Considering that Killebrew and Mathews are Hall of Famers, and Harper is a former MVP who is likely to be a Hall of Famer, that's a great list for Henderson to be on. Rodriguez also would be a Hall of Famer if not for his connection to the Steroid Era of the sport.
Henderson, who won Rookie of the Year last year in the American League, is almost certainly headed for his first appearance in the All-Star Game later this summer, and will also likely challenge for the American League MVP.
He's hitting .268 with the 19 homers and 42 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases for the O's, who are 37-20 entering play on Monday.
Baltimore will be in action on Monday during a limited MLB slate. They'll take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto with first pitch starting at 7:07 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.