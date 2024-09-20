Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander Moves Up Historic List With Walk-Off Home Run

most HR by a switch-hitter in a season:



1961 Mickey Mantle: 54

1956 Mickey Mantle: 52

2006 Lance Berkman: 45

1999 Chipper Jones: 45

2005 Mark Teixeira: 43

2024 Anthony Santander: 42

2002 Lance Berkman: 42

1958 Mickey Mantle: 42 https://t.co/ifbbMfTwQg