Boston Red Sox Rookie Brings Historic Season into Start of Second Half

Ceddanne Rafaela is only the 5th rookie ever with 10+ HR, 10+ steals, and 50+ RBI at the All-Star break:



Devon White (CAL, 1987)

Carlos Beltrán (KC, 1999)

Danny Espinosa (WSH, 2011)

Julio Rodríguez (SEA, 2022)

CEDDANNE RAFAELA (BOS, 2024)