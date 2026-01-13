Latest Update On Cardinals' Star Is Bad News For Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are in need of a bat. They re-signed Josh Naylor back in November, but have been pretty quiet since then.

They were in on Ketel Marte, but the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled him off the trade market, which seemingly created a clear path for the Mariners to try and acquire St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan.

However, Jeff Passan provided a very important update on the situation, and it’s bad news for the Mariners. They’ve got company in the sweepstakes, and one team in particular seems to be pursuing Donovan much more aggressively than they have this winter.

Latest Donovan Update Spells Trouble For Mariners

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) is out at second base as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) turns a double play in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

“The San Francisco Giants are aggressively pursuing a second baseman and have been engaged with Chicago on Nico Hoerner and St. Louis on Brendan Donovan, sources tell ESPN. An infield of Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, Donovan or Hoerner and Rafael Devers would be among MLB's best,” Passan posted on X.

Last month, Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that the Mariners and the Giants were the top suitors for Donovan. The Boston Red Sox are also an interesting possibility.

However, the market cooled after that report, but with Alex Bregman off the board and Bo Bichette soon to follow, that may heat up the market a bit. Unfortunately, it appears that the Giants are pursuing Donovan much more aggressively than the Mariners.

The Mariners were hesitant to give up any Major League ready talent, and that might ultimately be costing them here. If they want Donovan, they’re going to have to potentially give St. Louis a better offer, and that may have to include some prospects that are at least close to being ready for the Majors.

Seattle can certainly pull it off, but they need to do it sooner rather than later if they want to avoid missing out on Donovan and watching him go to the Giants.

Donovan would fit the Mariners’ lineup perfectly. They need help at second base with Jorge Polanco gone, but they also could use help at third base with Eugenio Suarez still a free agent. Donovan can play almost anywhere on the field, so he would make perfect sense for the Mariners.

However, they might want to go ahead and make a better offer while they still can.

