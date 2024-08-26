Boston Red Sox Slugger Hits Career Milestone as Team's August Skid Continues
The Boston Red Sox were beaten by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park. The loss represented the third straight for the Red Sox, who have fallen to 4.5 games back of the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins in the wild card battle.
Though the weekend was sub-optimal for Boston, it was still a career day on Sunday for superstar Rafael Devers. He went 1-for-4 with three RBI. He hit his 28th homer of the season, which was also the 200th of his career.
Per @StatsCentre on social media, here is the list of players who have hit 200 homers with the Red Sox franchise.
200+ career home runs with the @RedSox franchise (1901-):
521- Ted Williams
483- David Ortiz
452- Carl Yastrzemski
382- Jim Rice
379- Dwight Evans
274- Manny Ramirez
230- Mo Vaughn
223- Bobby Doerr
222- Jimmie Foxx
210- Rico Petrocelli
200- Rafael Devers (Via a 3-run shot today)
That's a list full of Hall of Famers (and team Hall of Famers), so it's certainly great company for Devers to keep. Despite battling a shoulder problem earlier this year, Devers has continued to rake for the Sox. He's hitting .293 with the 28 homers and 80 RBI. He's got an OPS of .952 and made the All-Star team yet again.
Now that Triston Casas is back from a months-long injury, Devers should have even more protection in the lineup and could be primed for a big final five weeks of the season.
The Red Sox will play a split-doubleheader on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays. They'll finish a suspended game at 2:05 p.m. ET and then play the nightcap at 7:10 p.m. ET.
