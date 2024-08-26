Boston Red Sox Slugger Hits Career Milestone as Team's August Skid Continues

200+ career home runs with the @RedSox franchise (1901-):

521- Ted Williams

483- David Ortiz

452- Carl Yastrzemski

382- Jim Rice

379- Dwight Evans

274- Manny Ramirez

230- Mo Vaughn

223- Bobby Doerr

222- Jimmie Foxx

210- Rico Petrocelli

200- Rafael Devers (Via a 3-run shot today)