Boston Red Sox Star Joins Hall of Famer Stan Musial in Illustrious Baseball History
The Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre. With the win, the Red Sox are 80-78 on the season, just two wins away from finishing over .500 for the first time since 2021.
In the win, Jarren Duran went 1-for-5 with a single but it should be pointed out that he's made some illustrious baseball history this season for his ability to get extra-base hits.
Per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald on social media:
According to @Stathead, Jarren Duran is the first MLB player with 14+ triples and 47+ doubles since Stan Musial in 1946?!?!?!
It has been a great year for Duran across the board. He made the All-Star Game and then won All-Star Game MVP as well. He's hitting .285 with 21 homers, 75 RBI and 34 stolen bases. He has those 47 doubles and 14 triples, giving him 82 extra-base hits in all. He's likely to finish in the Top-10 of MVP voting and could realistically finish as high as fifth or sixth (Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Bobby Witt Jr., Gunnar Henderson and Jose Ramirez all have cases to finish higher).
The 28-year-old Duran is a critical part of the Red Sox success and will be heavily counted on again next season.
As for Musial, he's one of the most beloved players in baseball history, so joining him in any company is certainly elite. He finished his career with 3,630 hits and 475 home runs. He is a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Boston will finish out the season series with Toronto on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Richard Fitts will pitch for Boston while Kevin Gausman goes for the Jays.
It will be the final start of the year for both players.
