Mariners Give 2-Time All-Star Big Raise, Avoid Arbitration

The Seattle Mariners have had a quiet offseason, with their only major move being the signing of Josh Naylor, who returned on a five-year contract. Now, the team has other needs to address.

They still could use one more bat to boost their lineup. Meanwhile, Thursday is the deadline to reach deals with arbitration-eligible players and avoid a hearing. Outfielder Randy Arozarena was one of the players on Seattle’s roster who they had yet to reach an agreement with.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post provided the latest on his situation. The Mariners and Arozarena agreed on a one-year, $15.65 million contract for 2026.

Arozarena Receives Big Raise

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Arozarena hit just .237 in 2025, but reached base at a .334 clip, had a .426 slugging percentage and a .760 OPS while also hitting 27 home runs and posting a 4.0 WAR. He is a former American League Rookie of the Year, ALCS MVP and a two-time All-Star.

But the Mariners certainly did something productive on Thursday. Arozarena received a huge raise for the 2026 season, which should put him in a good spot to receive a big contract when he hits free agency.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today notes that the only player projected to receive a higher salary than Arozarena is Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, which would put the slugger in some elite company after receiving his raise on Thursday.

The Mariners still need one more bat, but being able to reach an agreement with Arozarena is important. They can avoid a hearing with him and put any concerns to rest.

Arozarena hits free agency at the end of 2026, so Seattle might have a big price to pay if they want to keep him or extend him. But this certainly bodes well for the two-time All-Star, as it helps raise his value and put him in position to potentially receive a massive payday next offseason, that is, if it can be done before a potential lockout happens.

We’ll see what the next steps are for the slugger and for the Mariners, but Arozarena has put himself in a very good position by receiving such a massive raise in arbitration. The Mariners will have him around for at least one more season.

