Boston Red Sox Stud Joins Some of the Rarest Baseball History on Sunday
The Boston Red Sox were swept this weekend by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but you can't blame star outfielder Jarren Duran for it.
After winning All-Star Game MVP on Tuesday, Duran picked up right where he left off over the weekend. On Sunday alone, he was 2-for-5 with a homer, a double and four RBI as the Sox lost 9-6.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he's also made some special history by doing something only done four times in the last 100 years.
fewest games played to 10+ 3B, 30+ 2B & 20+ SB in a season, live-ball era (1920):
1925 Max Carey: 88
2024 Jarren Duran: 98
1996 Chuck Knoblauch: 99
1925 Kiki Cuyler: 99
Duran is now hitting .290 with 12 homers, 48 RBI and 22 stolen bases. The 27-year-old has an .850 OPS and at this rate, he seems likely to get some MVP votes as well.
What he's done has been even more impressive considering that the Red Sox have lost Trevor Stroy and Tristan Casas for most of the season around him. Furthermore, the Sox lineup has played large potions of the year without Masataka Yoshida as well.
Duran is in his fourth season in the big leagues but he's really begun to pop in the last two. He's a lifetime .271 hitter with 25 homers, 115 RBI and 55 stolen bases.
The Red Sox enter play on Monday at 1.0 game back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They are 53-45 and trail the Kansas City Royals for that final spot.
They'll take on the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 8:40 p.m. ET.
