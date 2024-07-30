Boston Red Sox Veteran Nick Pivetta Strikes Out 10, Makes Canadian History

Most career double digit strikeout games - Canadian born pitcher in MLB history:

48- Fergie Jenkins

17- James Paxton

16- Nick Pivetta (Via ringing up 10 in tonight's 14-7 @RedSox win vs the Mariners)

16- Ryan Dempster

16- Erik Bedard

12- Rich Harden

6- Kirk McCaskill

5- Russ Ford pic.twitter.com/zwY8jxbb2L