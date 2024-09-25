Most career 30+ home run seasons - @Phillies franchise history (1883-present):

13- Mike Schmidt

6- Ryan Howard

4- Chuck Klein

4- Pat Burrell

3- Bryce Harper (Via his round tripper in a losing cause on Tuesday vs CHC)

3- Dick Allen

3- Greg Luzinski

3- Chase Utley

3- Kyle Schwarber pic.twitter.com/RFqxs6OrSs