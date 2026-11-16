Buster Posey, David Wright Headline 2027 Hall of Fame Ballot

The 2027 ballot for players in consideration for MLB's Hall of Fame was released on November 16. Baseball writers will look at the careers of 21 players and determine if they are worthy of baseball's biggest honor.

The biggest names on the ballot include Buster Posey, Felix Hernandez, David Wright, Cole Hamels, and Chase Utley. Every Hall of Fame voter can choose up to 10 players they consider worthy of being enshrined in Cooperstown. A player must get 75% yes votes to be inducted this July.

Here's a breakdown of players to watch on the ballot this year.

Slam-Dunks

Sep 30, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) hits a sacrifice fly against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Buster Posey is the only new player on the ballot who will likely get first-year consideration. Posey won three World Series championships, the 2010 National League Rookie of the Year, and a 2012 MVP. His entire career came with the San Francisco Giants, after they selected him with a first-round pick in the 2008 MLB Draft out of Florida State.

For his career, Posey slashed .302/.371/.460 with 158 home runs. While the counting stats look rather pedestrian, he was one of the most impactful catchers in the league. It's worth noting that the Giants have not come close to sniffing the postseason since he retired at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Close Calls

Aug 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies Chase Utley at the podium during a ceremony to induct him into the teams Wall of Fame before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Utley's induction is long overdue. He was the best player on the Phillies from 2006-2011, a big reason why they won a World Series championship in 2008 and nearly repeated the following season. Over that stretch, only Albert Pujols, who will be a first-ballot inductee next year, accumulated more bWAR than Utley.

David Wright is going to be a "What if?" due to injuries short-circuiting his career. By the time the 2013 season concluded, Wright was a slam-dunk Hall of Famer. But he struggled to stay healthy from the 2015 season onward. He is a seven-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glover at third base.

Felix Hernández is another case of a precipitous falloff after an amazing peak. Through his Age 30 season, he was worth 50.0 bWAR and thrown a perfect game. However, the fact he's aged poorly is a big reason he's still even on the ballot in the first place. His peak may be enough to get pushed across the finish line however.

Cole Hamels is an interesting case for starting pitching standards for the Hall of Fame. He's one of the last 2000s aces on the ballot with plenty of accolades. He was a four-time All-Star with an NLCS and World Series MVP in 2008. Looking at his career, he had a 3.43 ERA (123 ERA+) over 2698 innings and 2560 strikeouts.

Bobby Abreu may be a victim of not having the right counting stats. He fell 12 homers shy of the 300-homer, 300-steal club. However, he was one of the premier on-base threats at his peak with a dynamic offensive game. The question for Abreu is whether a player who was a perennial 5-6 WAR player for nearly a decade is strong enough peak.

Francisco Rodríguez is perhaps the most polarizing closer case on the ballot. He carries the single-season saves record (62) and 437 saves. K-Rod also carries a 2.86 career ERA (148 ERA+) and a 28.5% strikeout rate. With Billy Wagner getting inducted last year, Rodríguez's case only gets stronger.

Should Stay on the Ballot

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US; Jimmy Rollins interviews with media during the MLBx All-Star 3-On-3 at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jimmy Rollins has a 2007 MVP and a World Series championship to his name. He'll likely make it through the full 10 years without an induction. He was Utley's double-play partner for more than a decade in Philadelphia.

Mark Buehrle has a comparable track record to Cole Hamels in terms of innings and run-prevention metrics. But he also has fewer than 2,000 career strikeouts. For voters who look strictly at run-prevention numbers, he'll get stronger consideration.

Dustin Pedroia is another interesting case where he was the heart and soul of three Red Sox championships (2007, 2013, 2018). He has a 2007 AL Rookie of the Year Award and a 2008 MVP. He could be a player who trends toward an induction in the latter years of eligibility.

Prediction

Aug 26, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy talks with catcher Buster Posey (28) before a pitching change in the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

These are the players who have a strong chance of being inducted in the Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

Buster Posey, SFG

Francisco Rodríguez, LAA

Chase Utley, PHI

The 2027 Hall of Fame class will have a very "Giants" feel to it. Bruce Bochy and Buster Posey will likely reunite in Cooperstown after the pair played a major role in San Francisco winning three championships in five seasons. There could be bonus points if Brian Sabean, the general manager of those teams, also gets in.