2026 American and National League Cy Young Award Winners Announced

It's finally time to officially recognize the tremendous seasons of two of the best hurlers in the majors.

The 2026 Cy Young Award winners were confirmed on Wednesday. The three American League finalists were New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler, Toronto Blue Jays righty Dylan Cease, and Cleveland Guardians left-hander Parker Messick. In the National League, Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, Atlanta Braves southpaw Chris Sale, and Philadelphia Phillies lefty Cristopher Sanchez were named finalists.

Here are the 2026 AL and NL Cy Young Award winners.

Celebrate the Brew Crew’s historic World Series win by checking out the Commemorative Milwaukee Brewers 2026 World Series Champions issue.

2026 AL Cy Young Award winner: Cam Schlittler

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of game one of the Wild Card round of the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schlittler won the 2026 AL Cy Young Award unanimously, receiving all 30 first-place votes. Cease earned 22 second-place votes to finish directly behind the Yankees hurler, while Messick came in third. Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen also received 12 third-place votes but finished fourth, while Boston Red Sox veteran Sonny Gray came in fifth place.

In 2026, Schlittler led American League starters with his 1.95 ERA. The 25-year-old made 33 starts in his first full season in the majors, recording 239 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings. The hard-throwing righty tied Cease for the second-most strikeouts in the AL this year, only behind Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams. Those stats are arguably even more impressive when you consider that the 2022 seventh-round draft pick was pitching in Double-A last summer.

2026 NL Cy Young Award winner: Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 5 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Schlittler, Misiorowski also received every first-place vote to win the 2026 NL Cy Young Award unanimously. Interestingly, Sanchez and Sale were separated by just one point for second place. The Phillies southpaw earned 99 points with 17 second-place votes, while the Atlanta veteran came in third with 98 points and 16 third-place votes. Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto finished fourth, and Jesus Luzardo gave Philadelphia two hurlers in the top five for NL Cy Young voting.

Misiorowski's 1.80 ERA was the best in the majors among starting pitchers this year. The 24-year-old also led the big leagues with 252 strikeouts. With a World Series title on top of his Cy Young Award, the Brewers ace had an unforgettable season in 2026.