Chicago Cubs Deal Athletics Historic Beating in Sutter Health Park Opener
The Athletics broke in their new digs on Monday night, hosting their very first regular season game at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. Considering the club is set to spend the next three seasons at the minor league stadium, biding their time before completing their relocation to Las Vegas, a positive first impression could have gone a long way.
Instead, the Athletics' stint in their new home got off to a foreboding start.
The Chicago Cubs immediately jumped on A's right-hander Joey Estes, who gave up four runs in the top of the first inning alone. While Estes got things under control in the second and third, he gave up another run in the fourth and got yanked after allowing a leadoff single in the fifth.
Mitch Spence let the inherited runner score, plus four more later that same frame. Noah Murdock got tagged for six earned runs in sixth before Chicago added insult to injury in the eighth and ninth.
The A's wound up losing 18-3, giving up 21 hits and four home runs in their deflating home opener.
Per the Associated Press' Josh Dubow, the 18 runs the A's gave up were the most allowed by a team in their home opener since the Cleveland Indians hung 21 on the St. Louis Browns in 1925.
The performance was a departure for the Athletics, who split their season-opening series with the Seattle Mariners. Across those four road games, the A's gave up a total of eight runs.
The Athletics and Cubs will return to action Tuesday at 10:05 p.m. ET.
