Los Angeles Dodgers Players Dominate Top-Selling Jerseys List Entering 2025 Season
For all the talk about the Los Angeles Dodgers supposedly ruining baseball, the club and their players seem to have more fan support than anyone else in baseball.
The Dodgers won their second World Series title in five years in 2024, making good on the money they spent on Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and others. They continued to add over the winter, bringing in Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Tanner Scott and more star free agents before opening their 2025 slate with the Tokyo Series earlier in March.
According to the MLB Shop and Fanatics, Ohtani has the most popular jersey globally since the World Series culminated last fall. The Dodgers have more representation on the top sellers list, with Freeman coming in at No. 2, Mookie Betts at No. 4, Yoshinobu Yamamoto at No. 10, Clayton Kershaw at No. 11 and Kiké Hernández at No. 16.
Juan Soto, who inked a record-breaking contract with the New York Mets in December, holds the No. 3 slot, while New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge ranks No. 5.
As long as they are selling jerseys and winning games – they have done plenty of that with a historic 5-0 start – the Dodgers won't have any reason to stop building out their superteam.
The Dodgers are set to open their next series against the Atlanta Braves at 10:10 p.m. ET on Monday.
