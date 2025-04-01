San Diego Padres' Luis Arráez Finally Breaks Out of Historic Season-Opening Slump
Luis Arráez has established himself as one of baseball's most reliable hitters over the past few years, but his 2025 isn't off to the prettiest start.
The San Diego Padres infielder, who turns 28 years old next week, didn't record his first hit of the regular season until the sixth inning of Monday night's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Arráez was 0-for-16 prior to his one-out single, which didn't provide much value considering he got gunned down trying to stretch it into a double anyways.
Arráez has won three consecutive batting titles, doing so with the Minnesota Twins in 2022, the Miami Marlins in 2023 and the Padres in 2024. He looked like himself during spring training as well, batting .349 with an .889 OPS in 18 games.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Arráez wound up stringing together the second-longest hitless streak to start a season by a reigning batting champion since 1900.
The record still belongs to Ferris Fain, who opened the 1952 campaign on an 0-for-21 skid. Arráez owns the No. 3 slot on the list himself, having gone 0-for-13 at the beginning of 2024.
Fain and Arráez went on to win batting titles in 1952 and 2024, though, so Arráez's 0-for-16 start shouldn't stand in the way of him snatching a fourth-straight crown.
Arráez has hit .321 with a .786 OPS since making his MLB debut in 2019. The three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger has averaged seven home runs, 33 doubles, 58 RBIs and a 3.6 WAR per 162 games in his career.
And for all his struggles so far this season, Arráez still hasn't struck out in any of his 21 plate appearances. He has recorded one walk, one sacrifice fly, one sacrifice hit and one RBI.
Arráez and the Padres, who improved to 5-0 on Monday, are set to resume their series with the Guardians at 9:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
