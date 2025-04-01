San Diego Padres' Luis Arráez Finally Breaks Out of Historic Season-Opening Slump

Longest hitless streak to start season by reigning batting champs since 1900:



0-for-21 by Ferris Fain in 1952

0-16 Luis Arraez this year

0-13 Arraez 2024



Fain & ‘24 Arraez both went on to win ANOTHER batting title that year!!!! 👑👑👑



In other words, worry not!@EliasSports