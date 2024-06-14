Chicago Cubs' Latest Bullpen Disaster Breaks Unsavory Franchise Record
The Chicago Cubs entered the seventh inning of Thursday's showdown with the Tampa Bay Rays holding onto a two-run lead, on the verge of winning a critical series on the road.
Justin Steele had just tossed 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk. Then, the Cubs found themselves in a situation that was all too familiar.
Mark Leiter Jr. came in to relieve Steele, and he immediately allowed a single and a walk. From there, Leiter gave up an RBI single, an RBI groundout and another RBI single, all while only recording two outs.
The 33-year-old righty allowed three earned runs in 0.2 innings. It marked the 15th time this season that the Cubs have had a reliever give up three-plus runs in 1.0 inning or less.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, that is more than any other team in MLB so far this season. Havens also added that it breaks the Cubs' franchise record for the most such occurrences through 69 games.
The Cubs went on to lose 3-2, failing to get a man on base after Leiter's meltdown.
Leiter was actually one of Chicago's better relievers through the first two months of 2024, not allowing a single earned run through his first 12 outings. He was 1-1 with seven holds and a 0.90 ERA as of May 21, but he owns a 15.63 ERA since.
On the whole, the Cubs' bullpen ranks 25th in the league with a 4.50 ERA and 24th with a 1.36 WHIP this season.
The Cubs boast the worst record in the National League since April 27 at 16-27. As a result, they have fallen out of the playoff picture and are stuck three games below .500.
