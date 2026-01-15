Mariners Veteran Commits To Team USA For 2026 WBC

The Seattle Mariners experienced a magical run to the ALCS in 2025, falling just short in Game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays. They enjoyed a lot of great success stories, including Cal Raleigh hitting 60 home runs and forcing his way into the MVP conversation.

Before the 2026 season starts, the World Baseball Classic will take place. Team USA made it all the way to the championship game back in 2023. Raleigh has already committed to Team USA.

On Wednesday, it was announced that another Mariner had joined the fold. Left-hander Gabe Speier committed to Team USA along with his Mariners teammate.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Team USA Adds Another Mariner

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Gabe Speier (55) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“Gabe Speier has held left-handed hitters to a .188 AVG over his seven-year career,” the WBC account posted on X.

“He will make his #WorldBaseballClassic debut this year with Team USA.”

Speier appeared in 76 games for the Mariners last season, going 4-3 and posting a 2.61 ERA over 62 innings pitched. The 30-year-old left-hander has been one of Seattle’s most reliable relievers.

On the pitching side, the Team USA roster consists of David Bednar, Clay Holmes, Griffin Jax, Nolan McLean, Mason Miller, Joe Ryan, Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, Logan Webb and recently retired Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw.

Speier will be joining a stacked Team USA pitching staff as they look to bounce back from their defeat at the hands of Team Japan in 2023. He’s a reliable left-handed reliever who has been one of Seattle’s best over the past several years.

The veteran was drafted in 2013 by the Boston Red Sox in the 19th round. He pitched his first four seasons with the Royals before joining the Mariners, where he has been for the last three seasons.

Team USA’s roster is starting to come together, and they have a lot of solid players in the mix as they go for their second title in three classics. It will be interesting to see who else joins the roster, but the Mariners have two solid players on the roster, Speier and Raleigh.

Mariners fans should look forward to potentially seeing the duo in action as batterymates on Team USA when the Classic starts.

It begins on March 6 at Daikin Park, the home of the Houston Astros.

More MLB: Mariners Lowered Eugenio Suárez Reunion Odds With $6.5M Signing: Insider