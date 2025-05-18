Chicago Cubs Major Trade Acquisition Does Something Not Seen Since 1998 on Saturday
The Chicago Cubs beat their cross-town rivals , the Chicago White Sox, on Saturday by a score of 7-3 at Wrigley Field.
With the win, the Cubs are now 27-19 and in first place in the National League Central. The White Sox are 14-32, which is the worst record in the American League. The Cubs have taken the first two games of the series.
Offensively, the Cubs were led by Dansby Swanson, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, and Pete Crow-Armstrong, who went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs.
Kyle Tucker went 0-for-2 with three walks and two stolen bases, putting together a rare and historic stat line, per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy.
Kyle Tucker is the first Cubs player with 3+ BB and 2+ SB in a game since Manny Alexander on May 16, 1998. Tucker is the first to do so without scoring a run since Gary Matthews on July 27, 1984.
Acquired from the Houston Astros this past offseason, the 28-year-old Tucker is hitting .264 with 10 homers, 33 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. He's got a .377 on-base percentage and is looking like one of the best moves of the entire offseason.
A free agent after the year, he could command a contract of $500 million or more.
The Cubs are White Sox will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:20 p.m. ET. Right-hander Jonathan Cannon will pitch for the Southsiders while Collin Rea will pitch for the Cubs.
Cannon is 2-4 with a 3.60 ERA while Rea is 3-0 with a 2.48.
