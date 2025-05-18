Fastball

Chicago Cubs Major Trade Acquisition Does Something Not Seen Since 1998 on Saturday

The Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Saturday afternoon as Kyle Tucker turned in a rare stat line.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) is hit by a foul ball by Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Torrens would leave the game due to an injury after the play on May 11.
New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) is hit by a foul ball by Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Torrens would leave the game due to an injury after the play on May 11. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs beat their cross-town rivals , the Chicago White Sox, on Saturday by a score of 7-3 at Wrigley Field.

With the win, the Cubs are now 27-19 and in first place in the National League Central. The White Sox are 14-32, which is the worst record in the American League. The Cubs have taken the first two games of the series.

Offensively, the Cubs were led by Dansby Swanson, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, and Pete Crow-Armstrong, who went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs.

Kyle Tucker went 0-for-2 with three walks and two stolen bases, putting together a rare and historic stat line, per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy.

Kyle Tucker is the first Cubs player with 3+ BB and 2+ SB in a game since Manny Alexander on May 16, 1998. Tucker is the first to do so without scoring a run since Gary Matthews on July 27, 1984.

Acquired from the Houston Astros this past offseason, the 28-year-old Tucker is hitting .264 with 10 homers, 33 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. He's got a .377 on-base percentage and is looking like one of the best moves of the entire offseason.

A free agent after the year, he could command a contract of $500 million or more.

The Cubs are White Sox will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:20 p.m. ET. Right-hander Jonathan Cannon will pitch for the Southsiders while Collin Rea will pitch for the Cubs.

Cannon is 2-4 with a 3.60 ERA while Rea is 3-0 with a 2.48.

Related MLB Stories

MAC MILLER TIME: Mac Miller was a popular rapper from Pittsburgh who died at the age of 26 in 2018. This July, the Pirates will honor his life with a commemorative bobblehead. CLICK HERE:

A JUDGIAN BLAST: Aaron Judge continues to make history at the plate, now doing something not seen since 1956. CLICK HERE:

SNAPPING OUT OF IT: Patrick Corbin is 3-2 for the Texas Rangers this season as he looks to break a historic streak on the mound. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History