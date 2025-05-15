Pittsburgh Pirates Set to Pay Tribute to Deceased Hometown Rapper This July
The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to honor now-deceased Pittsburgh rapped "Mac Miller" on July 19 when they release a commemorative bobblehead in his honor.
The bobblehead will feature Miller in a Pirates jersey with the number 412 on it, representing the Pittsburgh area code. Miller was a cultural icon and successful rapper from Pittsburgh who died in 2018 at the age of 26.
The following from the Jewish Virtual Library had more on Miller's career and impact:
In early 2010, Miller signed a record deal with Pittsburgh-based indie record label Rostrum Records. He subsequently began recording his debut studio album Blue Slide Park, and released it on November 8, 2011. The album went on to debut at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, making it the first independently distributed debut album to top the chart since Tha Dogg Pound's 1995 album, Dogg Food.
In early 2013 Miller launched REMember Music, his own record label imprint. Miller's second album, Watching Movies with the Sound Off, was released on June 18, 2013. In January 2014, Miller announced he was no longer signed to Rostrum Records. In October 2014 Miller signed a $10 million record deal for him and his label REMember with Warner Bros. Records.
He had very recognizable singles like "Frick Park Market," "K.I.D.S" and several others. He was also good friends with Pittsburgh-based rapper Wiz Khalifa.
The Pirates are off on Thursday but they'll be back in action on Friday at 6:45 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
