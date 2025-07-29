Chicago Cubs Players Pay Tribute To Late Hall Of Famer Ryne Sandberg
The baseball world lost an all-time legend on Monday, as Chicago Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg died at age 65. He announced in January 2024 that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.
Sandberg played for the Cubs from 1982-97. A list of on-field accomplishments that led to his induction into in the Hall of Fame include 10 All-Star appearances, winning the 1984 MVP, nine Gold Glove awards, seven Silver Slugger awards, 2,386 career hits, a .285 career batting average and a National League-most 40 home runs in 1990, just to name a few.
But Sandberg's legacy goes far beyond his greatness on the field, as he remained close with the Cubs organization following his playing career. After his passing, several current and former members of the team shared how Sandberg impacted them.
Pete Crow-Armstrong: "So incredibly lucky to get to know Ryno. The greatest man. One can only hope to have a fraction of the impact he made on our sport, this organization and on the lives of so many."
Nico Hoerner: "RIP to an all-time great. The absolute standard as a second baseman, Cub, and life in baseball. ... It was an honor and inspiration to get to share conversations about the game he loved. RIP Ryno."
Dansby Swanson, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers: "Just such a top shelf human being. He made such an impact on me even in my short time of being able to be around him. Just an unbelievable human being and someone that I'm very, very grateful to have met and spent time with, whether it's talking about life or talking about ball.”
Justin Turner: "Was lucky to get to meet Ryno in spring training. He brought his family in to show them the batting cages. He was smiling from ear to ear. It was so easy to see how much he loved being around the game even when he was fighting his ass off, but he sure didn't show any signs of what he was going through. The baseball world just lost one of the most respected players of all time! RIP Ryno."
Ian Happ: "Lucky to have gotten to know Ryno and learn from him on and off the field. One of the best people this game has ever known."
Justin Steele: "Was an honor and privilege to get to know Mr. Sandberg. He was always so generous and so kind to others. You will be truly missed. Rest in peace."
Dan Plesac (Cubs pitcher 1993-94): "Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Cubs great and HOF’r Ryne Sandberg. Fought a courageous fight against cancer. We’ve lost an icon, legend and one of the most talented and soft spoken stars the game has ever seen. Our paths crossed while teammates in 1993 .. a gentleman and great ambassador for the city of Chicago and the Cubs … he will be dearly missed."
Fergie Jenkins (Cubs pitcher 1966-73, 1982-83): “One hell of a great ballplayer at second base. A great teammate on and off the field. A true legend who put family first. He will be sorely missed.”
