Chicago Cubs' Rookie Runs into Team Record Books
The Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Thursday afternoon at Oracle Park in San Francisco. With the win, the Cubs are now 38-44 on the season while the Giants fell to 39-43 with the loss.
Shota Imanaga rebounded for a solid 6.0 inning performance on the mound while Seiya Suzuki had a double and a triple in the win. Also impressive was the history-making stolen base effort of Cubs' rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Per Christopher Kamka on social media:
Since the NL started tracking caught stealing in 1951, Pete Crow-Armstrong is the first #Cubs player to start a season 15 for 15 in stolen base attempts.
Crow-Armstrong, who was acquired in the 2021 deal that sent Javier Baez to the New York Mets, is an excellent base runner and an excellent defender and he's clearly finding ways to impact the games.
Since he's only hitting .200 through 120 at-bats this season, those extra things that he does well are clearly even more important. The 22-year-old was a first-round pick in the 2020 draft by the Mets out of the California high school ranks.
The Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a divisional showdown on Friday night. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Jameson Taillon takes the ball against Collin Rea.
Taillon is 4-3 with a 2.90 ERA while Rea is 6-2 with a 3.62 ERA. Milwaukee currently leads the National League Central at 48-33. The Cubs are 10.5 games back and are currently in last place.
