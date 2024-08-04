Chicago White Sox Extend Losing Streak, Move Up List of MLB's Longest Skids
The Chicago White Sox, as has become their unbreakable habit as of late, lost again on Saturday.
This time, defeat came in the form of a 6-2 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Twins. The game was tied through six innings, but Touki Toussaint and John Brebbia bombed out of the bullpen to let it slip away.
All the while, Chicago recorded just three hits, none of which came in the final three innings.
It marked the White Sox's 19th loss in a row. They haven't added a tally to the win column since July 10, and even then, they followed that up with a loss in the second half of a doubleheader later that same day.
The White Sox's ongoing skid is tied for the seventh-longest in MLB's modern era, according to TSN's StatsCentre. The 2005 Kansas City Royals and 2021 Baltimore Orioles are the only other teams since 1989 to match Chicago's 19-game losing streak.
Should the Twins complete their sweep of the White Sox on Sunday, the losing streak would be tied for the third-longest in MLB history. The only losing streaks since 1900 to stretch past 20 games came from the Philadelphia Phillies in 1961 and Baltimore Orioles in 1988, with the Phillies holding the record at 23.
For as dismal as this past month has been for Chicago, it isn't exactly out of character with how the club has looked all season.
The White Sox opened the year 3-22, and they wound up getting swept a record-breaking 13 times before the All-Star break. It took them several months to draw their first intentional walk, showing just how little opposing teams thought of their lineup.
And to make matters worse, Chicago's front office decided to sell at last week's trade deadline, shipping out designated hitter Eloy Jiménez, shortstop Paul DeJong, outfielder Tommy Pham, starting pitcher Erick Fedde and reliever Michael Kopech. Now, a shorthanded White Sox squad is stumbling to a low point not seen in decades.
Chicago is on pace to finish 2024 with a 38-124 record, which would be the second-worst record by any team in MLB's modern era.
First pitch for the White Sox's series finale against the Twins is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.