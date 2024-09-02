Chicago White Sox Fall Victim to Another Sweep, Setting Unsavory MLB Record
Just when it seems like the Chicago White Sox can't stoop any lower, the club continues to find new, embarrassing ways to make history.
The White Sox fell 2-0 to the New York Mets on Sunday, coming off the back of a 5-1 loss on Friday and a 5-3 defeat on Saturday. That makes an even 20 sweeps for the White Sox in 2024, counting only series of at least three games.
According to OptaSTATS, that is the most times a team has been swept in a single season in MLB history.
Chicago's losing streak is now sitting at 10 games, which is twice as long as any other active streak in the league. Still, it pales in comparison to the 14-game losing streak they posted between May and June, as well as their record-breaking 21-game losing streak between July and August.
That specific skid led to the firing of manager Pedro Grifol, who wound up going 89-190 as the White Sox's skipper. Former All-Star outfielder Grady Sizemore took over as the interim manager on Aug. 8, and he has led Chicago to a 3-18 record ever since.
Chicago has fallen victim to three consecutive sweeps, getting bested by the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers before the Mets beat them three games in a row.
At 31-107, the White Sox are on pace to tie the record for fewest wins by a team in MLB's modern era, shortened seasons notwithstanding. Only the 1899 Cleveland Spiders have ever posted a winning percentage worse than the .225 mark that Chicago currently boasts.
With 24 games left on their regular season slate, a series against the Oakland Athletics and six total matchups with the Los Angeles Angels could give the White Sox the cushion they need to avoid making the wrong kind of history.
Chicago will next take on the Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch for the series opener set for 3:05 p.m. ET on Monday.
