Chicago White Sox Finally Snap Historic Skid, Win a Start For Chris Flexen
The Chicago White Sox salvaged game three of a three-game set on Sunday afternoon, beating the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
The 7-2 win was the 33rd of the year for the White Sox, who are on track to be the worst team in modern baseball history. They are now 33-111. The loss was catastrophic for Boston, who is 72-71 on the season. They are 4.0 games back of the Minnesota Twins for the third and final wild card spot. However, that is tough for them, considering that both Seattle and Detroit (at 3.5 games back) are now ahead of them.
In addition to just being nice, the win for Chicago was also historic, as it halted a dreadful streak in for right-hander Chris Flexen.
Per MLB.com:
Aside from ensuring a happy flight home, Sunday’s win snapped a historic streak for the White Sox. The club had dropped 20 consecutive games started by Flexen -- an MLB record. Over that stretch -- which began in Game 1 of a doubleheader vs. the Nationals on May 14 -- Flexen had a 5.74 ERA across 102 innings.
The veteran righty went 6.0 strong innings, surrendering just two earned runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out six, but didn't factor into the decision. The 30-year-old is 2-14 with a 5.26 ERA.
In his seventh major league season, Flexen has played with the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies and White Sox. He also did a year in Korea during th 2020 season, using that success to get back to the states.
