Chicago White Sox Join Unfortunately Historic Group in Futility on Sunday
The Chicago White Sox lost 6-3 to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. With that, Chicago is now a league-worst 27-81 and they have lost 14 straight games. Sadly, this is the second time this year that the White Sox have put together a 14+ game losing streak, putting them in futile company in baseball history.
2024 White Sox
2021 Orioles (19, 14)
1935 Boston Braves (15, 14)
1911 Braves (16, 14)
1899 Cleveland Spiders (24, 16, 14)
1894 Louisville Colonels (20, 18)
1889 Colonels (26, 14)
1884 Kansas City Cowboys (15, 14)
The only silver lining in this for Chicago fans is that the Orioles very quickly turned that 2021 season around to become of the best teams in baseball by 2023, so quick fixes can and do happen. Furthermore, the Kansas City Royals lost 106 games a season ago and are battling for a playoff berth this year.
The White Sox have embarked on a team and painful rebuild that began with them having a firesale at last year's trade deadline and continued with them trading Gregory Santos, Aaron Bummer and Dylan Cease this past offseason. They appear primed to trade what's left of the roster at this year's deadline with Garrett Crochet, Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham all expected to be dealt away.
The White Sox will be back in action on Monday and will look to break the losing streak when they take on the Royals at 8:10 p.m. ET. Alec Marsh (KC) will pitch against Chris Flexen (CWS).
