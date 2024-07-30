Chicago White Sox Set Dubious Franchise Mark as Losses Pile Up
The news just went from bad to worse for the Chicago White Sox on Monday, who were beaten by the Kansas City Royals 8-5. The White Sox surrendered six runs in the eighth inning to aid the defeat, which was the team's 15th loss in a row.
That loss now represents the longest losing streak in franchise history, according to @StatsCentre:
Longest losing streak within a single season - #WhiteSox franchise history (1901-present):
15- July 10-present (Thanks to blowing an 8th inning 5-2 lead to fall 8-5 to the Royals Monday)
14- May 22-June 6, 2024
13- August 9-26, 1924
12- September 10-22, 1927
11- Three others tied
As indicated by that note above, the White Sox already had a 14-game losing streak earlier this year. Chicago is now a pitiful 27-82 on the season and they are trying to avoid becoming the worst team in baseball history. The White Sox are in this situation because of trades and injuries. Chicago had a firesale at the trade deadline a season ago, dealing away Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Joe Kelly, Jake Burger and Reynaldo Lopez. They traded away Aaron Bummer, Dylan Cease and Gregory Santos this offseason and have seen Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert Jr. spend considerable time on the injured list.
Unfortunately, it's likely to get worse for the White Sox, who just traded away Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham on Monday. They could trade ace Garrett Crochet before the trade deadline comes later today.
The White Sox will play the Royals for game two of the series again on Tuesday.
