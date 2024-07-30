Chicago White Sox Set Dubious Franchise Mark as Losses Pile Up

Longest losing streak within a single season - #WhiteSox franchise history (1901-present):

15- July 10-present (Thanks to blowing an 8th inning 5-2 lead to fall 8-5 to the Royals Monday)

14- May 22-June 6, 2024

13- August 9-26, 1924

12- September 10-22, 1927

11- Three others tied