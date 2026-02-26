Mets Prospect Turned Career Around By Consuming Unfathomable Amount of Raw Eggs

MLB spring training is a great time to find out which players are in the best shape of their lives and which are dealing with troublesome injuries, but it's also a wonderful time to learn about some strange new guys.

Meet Mets pitching prospect Ryan Lambert. According to Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo, Lambert turned to the internet after he was cut from his college team and found a secret sauce to add some speed to his fastball and now he throws over 100 MPH. Via MLB.com:

Two years ago, in his endless quest for velocity, Ryan Lambert came across an internet video citing the benefits of eating raw eggs. Lambert, a relief pitcher who had recently been cut from his college team, wanted to build muscle and increase his recovery rate. He decided to eat 30 raw eggs per day for a month.



“Day 1, it was an adjustment for sure,” Lambert said. “But I’m not a chicken. I like a little adversity and challenge. It kind of gets me going.”

Lambert, 23, was drafted in the eighth round in 2024 out of Oklahoma where his coach originally thought of him as a "misfit." Apparently he's past the part of his process where he eats 30 raw eggs in a day, but he apparently still puts down 10 sometimes. In addition to immediately stepping outside into the sun when he wakes up at 8 a.m. "to regulate his Circadian rhythm."

With all of that, plus regular workouts, Lambert hopes to get his fastball even faster this season.

