Christian Yelich Moves Up Historic List as Milwaukee Brewers Win Again

Most career 5+ RBI games by a player in @Brewers franchise history (1969-):

15- Ryan Braun

11- Greg Vaughn

10- Richie Sexson

8- Christian Yelich (Via his single, double and 2 home runs in Friday's 10-8 comeback win against the Reds)

7- Cecil Cooper

5- Gorman Thomas

5- Ben Oglivie