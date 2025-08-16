Christian Yelich Moves Up Historic List as Milwaukee Brewers Win Again
The Milwaukee Brewers rallied from seven runs down on Friday night to stun the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 at Great American Ball Park.
Trailing 8-1 in the top of the third inning, Milwaukee scored five runs in the third and two in the fourth to tie the game, before taking the lead for good in the sixth.
Milwaukee is now 77-44 on the season. They own the best record in the majors and have won 13 straight games.
Christian Yelich helped fuel the victory, going 4-for-5 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored, and his performance also moved him up a prestigious list in franchise history.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most career 5+ RBI games by a player in @Brewers franchise history (1969-):
15- Ryan Braun
11- Greg Vaughn
10- Richie Sexson
8- Christian Yelich (Via his single, double and 2 home runs in Friday's 10-8 comeback win against the Reds)
7- Cecil Cooper
5- Gorman Thomas
5- Ben Oglivie
A former National League MVP, Yelich is now 33 years old. He's hitting .272 with 25 home runs, 86 RBIs and 15 stolen bases, while also carrying an .825 OPS. He pairs with Jackson Chourio and William Contreras to make one of the best trios in the National League, though Chourio is currently on the shelf with an injury.
The Brewers and Reds will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Right-hander Quinn Priester will pitch for Milwaukee against Zack Littell.
Priester, acquired from the Boston Red Sox in April, is 11-2 with a 3.49 ERA.
