Cincinnati Reds All-Star Passes Yet Another Name in History Books on Tuesday
The Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. The win moves the Reds to 71-75 on the season while the loss dropped the Cardinals back to an even .500 at 72-72.
The Reds got another solid performance on the mound from top pitching prospect Rhett Lowder, who went 5.0 innings while striking out three. He had no walks and surrendered just five hits. He's now 1-1 in his major league career with a 0.59 ERA.
In addition to his work on the mound, the Reds also got more work on the bases from speedster Elly De La Cruz. The second-year player had two stolen bases, giving him 64 for the season. When you combine that to his 35 from a season ago, De La Cruz is just one stolen base away from career pilfer No. 100.
By getting to number 99 though, he passed another name in National League history.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most stolen bases recorded by a National League player within their first 2 career MLB seasons:
217- Vince Coleman (1985-86)
117- Bill Hoy (1888-89)
113- Bill Lange (1893-94)
99- Elly De La Cruz (Via 2 in Tuesday's 3-0 @Reds win over the Cardinals)
98- Delino DeShields (1990-91)
In addition to his running prowess, De La Cruz was named an All-Star this season. He's hitting .260 with 23 homers and 65 RBI. He's carrying an OPS of .818.
As for DeShields, he spent 13 years in the big leagues with the Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs and Cardinals. He stole 463 career bags.
The Reds and Cardinals will play again on Wednesday night at 7:45 p.m. ET.
