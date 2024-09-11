Cincinnati Reds All-Star Passes Yet Another Name in History Books on Tuesday

Most stolen bases recorded by a National League player within their first 2 career MLB seasons:

217- Vince Coleman (1985-86)

117- Bill Hoy (1888-89)

113- Bill Lange (1893-94)

99- Elly De La Cruz (Via 2 in Tuesday's 3-0 @Reds win over the Cardinals)

98- Delino DeShields (1990-91)