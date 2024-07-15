Elly De La Cruz Powered His Way into History Books in First Half of Season

Fewest games to reach both 30 home runs and 80 stolen bases from the start of an MLB career:

190- Eric Davis

194- @Reds Elly De La Cruz (Via a HR Sunday)

234- Trea Turner

260- Hanley Ramirez

276- Chris Sabo

280- Bobby Bonds

293- Juan Samuel

295- Adalberto Mondesi

295- Adalberto Mondesi

298- Mike Trout