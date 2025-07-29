Fastball

Cincinnati Reds' Fireballer Racks Up Strikeouts at Historic Rate Not Seen in a Decade

The Reds fell against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, but Chase Burns impressed on the mound.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) returns to the dugout after striking out the side in his MLB debut in the first inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) returns to the dugout after striking out the side in his MLB debut in the first inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds lost 5-2 on Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, falling to 56-51 and two games back in the National League wild card race.

The Reds haven't been to the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season and are trying to get there under first-year manager Terry Francona.

Reds rookie Chase Burns took the loss on the mound after surrendering three earned runs on six hits. He walked just one and struck out 10, but still fell to 0-3 with a 6.26 ERA. Despite the high ERA total, he's made some baseball history that hasn't been seen in a decade, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Most consecutive outings with 10+ strikeouts, rookies since mound moved to current distance (1893):

1984 Dwight Gooden: 5
1995 Hideo Nomo: 4
2025 Chase Burns: 3 *active
2015 Raisel Iglesias: 3
1981 Fernando Valenzuela: 3
1975 John Montefusco: 3
1973 Jim Bibby: 3

Burns, 22, was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft out of Wake Forest and has struck out 45 batters in 27.1 innings. Eventually, he'll pair with Hunter Greene to make a dynamic top-of-the-rotation for the Reds.

The Dodgers moved to 62-45 with the win and they continue to pace the National League West.

The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Nick Lodolo will pitch for the Reds while Tyler Glasnow takes the ball for the Dodgers.

Lodolo is 8-6 with a 3.08 ERA while Glasnow is 1-1 with a 2.75. He's made only eight starts.

