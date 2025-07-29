Cincinnati Reds' Fireballer Racks Up Strikeouts at Historic Rate Not Seen in a Decade

Most consecutive outings with 10+ strikeouts, rookies since mound moved to current distance (1893):



1984 Dwight Gooden: 5

1995 Hideo Nomo: 4

2025 Chase Burns: 3 *active

2015 Raisel Iglesias: 3

1981 Fernando Valenzuela: 3

1975 John Montefusco: 3

1973 Jim Bibby: 3



h/t…