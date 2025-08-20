How a Difficult Season For Hunter Greene Could Actually Work in Cincinnati Reds Favor
The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 on Tuesday night as they continue their pursuit of a wild card spot in the National League.
At 67-60, the Reds are just one game back of the New York Mets for the third and final wild card spot. They haven't been to the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season, but this is the exact reason why they hired future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona last offseason.
Cincinnati has won seven of 10 games and has moved to third in the National League Central.
In the win, Hunter Greene dominated on the mound. He earned a no-decision after striking out 12 and walking none over 6.1 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits, lowering his ERA to 2.63.
He also made team history not seen in the last 11 years, according to Matt Wilkes:
Tonight is just the 12th time since at least 1901 that a Reds pitcher has struck out 12+ batters without issuing a walk.
Hunter Greene is the first Reds pitcher to do it since Johnny Cueto on June 11, 2014.
Greene's season
The former No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Greene is now 26 years old. Armed with some of the best stuff in the sport, he's only made 13 starts because of a lengthy period on the injured list. When he has pitched, he's been excellent, going 5-3 with that 2.63. He's struck out 91 batters in just 72.0 innings.
Should the Reds make the playoffs, he'll be fresher, which is a nice benefit of his reduced work load. So often at this time of year, teams are worried about players running out of steam, but that won't be a concern for Francona and Co.
Cueto: A Reds legend
Known for his "shimmy shake" delivery, Cueto spent parts of eight seasons with the Reds, while also pitching with the San Francisco Giants, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels. He won 92 games in Cincy, making the All-Star Game in 2014.
The Reds will take on the Angels again on Wednesday at 9:38 p.m. ET. Nick Martinez (CIN) will pitch against Yusei Kikuchi (LAA).
