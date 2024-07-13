Reds Rookie Once Again Enters History Books as Torrid First Week Continues
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Friday night to kick off the final series before the All-Star break on a positive note.
While the Reds got a three-hit game from Elly De La Cruz and a two-hit day from Jeimer Candelario, the story was once again about rookie Rece Hinds, who went 1-for-4 with a homer, four RBI, and two runs scored. The home run was a grand slam. It was the third homer of the week for Hinds, who just made his debut on Monday.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Hinds continues to make history in this first week.
Rece Hinds’ 7 extra-base hits are tied for the most by a player in his first 5 career games (since at least 1901), with:
2018 Rowdy Tellez
2014 Jorge Soler
2012 Will Middlebrooks
2008 Chris Dickerson
The outfielder was a second-round pick of the Reds in 2019 out of the Florida high school ranks.
He is currently ranked the No. 15 prospect in the Reds organization. The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
There’s still work to be done on his approach, like cutting down on how much he chases and recognizing soft stuff better, but he made terrific adjustments as the year went on, giving confidence he’ll continue to learn how to get his power more organically.
While he’s big at 6-foot-4, Hinds is athletic and runs better than one might think, showing he can take the extra base and steal some as well.
The Reds are now 46-49 on the season. They'll take on the Marlins on Saturday afternoon with first pitch at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.