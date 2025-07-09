SI

Reds Dugout Erupts As Andrew Abbott Learns He’s Made His First All-Star Team

Stephen Douglas

The Cincinnati Reds were thrilled to learn one of their players was an All-Star.
The Cincinnati Reds took on the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. In the bottom of the first inning Matt McLain hit a home run to give the Reds a 1-0 lead. And yet McLain didn't even get the biggest cheer in the Cincinnati dugout during the half-inning.

That honor went to pitcher Andrew Abbott, who wasn't even scheduled to pitch until Wednesday. The reason? The news reached the dugout that Abbott was going to his first All-Star game.

The news was made official in a tweet from MLB less than an hour later.

Abbott made his MLB debut in 2023 and started 46 games in his first two seasons. This year he is 7-1 with a 2.15 ERA and has thrown one of the only six complete game shutouts in MLB this season. He's given up one or fewer runs in 12 of his 15 starts this year.

