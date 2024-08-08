Cincinnati Reds Speedster Just Keeps Moving Up Outstanding List in National League History
At just 22-years-old, Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz has a long career in front of him, but what he's done so far is pretty darn good, too.
De La Cruz is one of the toolsiest players in baseball, armed with a fantastic throwing arm, unlimited power and blazing speed. He's utilized that speed to his advantage in a big way this year, stealing a league-high 58 bases. Though he's no longer on the 100 stolen base pace he was earlier in the year, it's realistic to think he could steal 70-75 bases by season's end.
And every time he steals a bag, he moves up lists in baseball history, like this one.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Picking up yet another stolen base in last night's @Reds victory over the Marlins, Elly De La Cruz has 58 through 111 games in 2024 after posting 35 in 98 as a rookie. With his career total, he is now tied for 5th on this list of speedsters in the history of the "Senior Circuit"
Now that note was from before the game on Wednesday, which the Reds lost to the Marlins. De La Cruz went 0-for-4 and did not steal any bases, so he's still on 58 for the season and 93 for his career.
In addition to his running prowess, he's also hitting .265 this season with 20 homers and 50 RBI. He's got an .851 OPS and is the centerpiece of the Reds future alongside Matt McLain and Noelvi Marte.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.