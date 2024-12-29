Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Became Only Player in MLB History to Accomplish This
Cincinnati Reds' second-year player Elly De La Cruz put together an excellent season in a breakout 2024. He was one of the lone bright spots for a disappointing Reds team that finished fourth in the National League Central and missed the playoffs.
He led baseball in steals with 67, and for a while, he was on pace to steal 100 bases. In addition to his baserunning prowess, he also hit 25 homers and hit .259, showing his ability to make hard contact. He made his first All-Star Game and looks like he'll pair with Matt McLain to make a very exciting middle-infield tandem for years to come.
While De La Cruz consistently makes hard contact, he doesn't make contact in general enough, as he also led all of baseball in strikeouts.
According to Sleeper MLB, he's the only player in baseball history to accomplish the following:
Fun fact - Elly De La Cruz led the league in Strikeouts (218) and Steals (67).
He’s the only player in MLB history to do so.
De La Cruz has an electric skillset, with that great speed and limitless power. He also has a rocket for a throwing arm. If and when he refines that skillset and makes more general contact, he'll put together an even better batting average and on-base percentage, making him a further threat on the bases.
The Reds fired manager David Bell at the end of the season and replaced him with Terry Francona earlier this offseason. They are hoping that unlocks the entire roster to reach its potential.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.