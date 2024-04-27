Cincinnati Reds' Star Elly De La Cruz Does Something Not Done in Last 20 Years of Baseball History

Elly De La Cruz now has 7 HR and 15 SB in April



he’s the 6th player with at least 7 HR & 15 SB in a calendar month (since at least 1901), joining:



2004 Aug Carlos Beltran: 10 HR, 16 SB

1996 Sept Barry Bonds: 7 HR, 15 SB

1986 May Rickey Henderson: 7 HR, 20 SB

1976 Aug Joe… https://t.co/rYqLfa39qV