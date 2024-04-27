Cincinnati Reds' Star Elly De La Cruz Does Something Not Done in Last 20 Years of Baseball History
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Texas Rangers on Friday night, 2-1, at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
With the loss, the Reds are now 14-12, while the Rangers are now 14-13 with the win.
Despite the defeat, Reds' star Elly De La Cruz continues to rack up impressive numbers. Though he went 0-for-2, De La Cruz had two walks and stole two bases, including home. He now has 17 steals for the season, as well as seven home runs. He has an OPS of 1.040 through the first 27 games.
Because of his speed and power combo, De La Cruz has done something that hasn't been done in the last 20 years of baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Elly De La Cruz now has 7 HR and 15 SB in April
he’s the 6th player with at least 7 HR & 15 SB in a calendar month (since at least 1901), joining:
2004 Aug Carlos Beltran: 10 HR, 16 SB
1996 Sept Barry Bonds: 7 HR, 15 SB
1986 May Rickey Henderson: 7 HR, 20 SB
1976 Aug Joe Morgan: 8 HR, 15 SB
1966 July Lou Brock: 7 HR, 15 SB
Remember, because the season started at the end of March, De La Cruz had two steals in that month.
After making his debut last season, De La Cruz appears to be taking a huge jump this season. With a more disciplined approach at the plate, he is getting on base more, which allows him to more readily create havoc on the bases.
If he keeps it up, he could hit the 100-stolen base mark, which he is currently on pace to come dangerously close to.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.