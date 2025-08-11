Former Detroit Tigers Top Draft Pick Has Made History Not Seen in Last Decade
The Detroit Tigers will open up a new series on Monday with the Chicago White Sox and Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson will open the series as part of a rare group in recent team history.
Per Tigers PR on social media:
Spencer Torkelson is first Tiger to record a pair of 25-homer seasons in a three-year span since Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez (both in 2014 + 2016).
The 25-year-old was the No. 1 pick in the COVID 2020 draft out of Arizona State. He's hitting .241 with the 25 home runs and 65 RBIs while also carrying a .331 on-base percentage.
It's been an up-and-down career for Torkelson, who hit 31 homers and drove in 94 in 2023, but was then sent back to Triple-A during the 2024 campaign. He played in just 92 big-league games, hitting .219.
This year, he's a major reason why the Tigers are 68-51 and in first place in the American League Central. After advancing to the American League Division Series last season, they are one of the World Series contenders this year. They lead the Cleveland Guardians by six games in the division and are one game off the pace for the best record (and top seed) in the American League.
First pitch Monday is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as Chris Paddack takes the ball for Detroit. Just acquired from the Minnesota Twins, he's gone 4-10 with a 4.91 ERA. The White Sox are 43-75, which is the worst record in the American League.
Related MLB Stories
TWINS ROOKIE IMPRESSES: Luke Keaschall, now healthy, just joined Mike Trout in the record books. CLICK HERE:
TYING TED WILLIAMS: Shohei Ohtani just tied one of the greatest hitters ever in baseball history, but how? CLICK HERE:
THE MORTON EXPRESS: Charlie Morton just tied Nolan Ryan and John Smoltz in some wild baseball history, striking out seven consecutive batters at the age of 41. CLICK HERE: