Cincinnati Reds Win on Friday in Most Randomly Historic Way
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers in one of the most bizarrely historic games of the last 40 years.
There's so much nuance here, we'll just give you the facts and work backwards from there.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Before Friday, no MLB team in last 40 years had:
- won when the opponent bunted into the last out with the tying & go-ahead runs in scoring position
OR
- won despite making at least 5 more errors & issuing at least 5 more walks than their opponent
The @Reds did both last night.
Got all that? Let's address the first part first. The game ended with runners on second and third as Blake Perkins attempted to bunt for a hit. Instead, he popped up to pitcher Alexis Diaz.
On the second part: the Reds' pitching staff issued eight walks on the night, including five from starter Hunter Greene. Milwaukee walked just two. As for the errors, the Reds committed five while Milwaukee committed zero. Only three of the five runs that Cincinnati allowed were earned. The Reds won the game 6-5.
Despite it being ugly, a win is a win for Cincinnati. They are now 34-35 and in third place in a jumbled National League Central. The Brewers lead the division at 40-29 overall.
Perhaps the Reds can make a run as they prepare to get back uber prospect Noelvi Marte, who has been serving an 80-game suspension for a failed PED test. He can come back after 11 more games.
The two sides will play again on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET.
