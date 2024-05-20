Cleveland Guardians' Closer Becomes Just 10th Player Ever to Accomplish This Feat
The Cleveland Guardians are currently in first place in the American League Central and closer Emmanuel Clase is a major reason why.
The righty has been dominant this year out of the bullpen, going 3-1 thus far with 13 saves. Furthermore, he's struck out 24 batters in just 23.1 innings and has a 0.39 ERA.
In fact, the numbers on Clase are so good, they've rarely been duplicated in baseball history.
Per @JayHeyKid on social media:
Emmanuel Clase has a 0.39 ERA and 13 saves through his first 24 appearances this season. He’s the 10th pitcher ever and first since Fernando Rodney in 2016 to have 13+ saves and an ERA of 0.50 or lower through the first 24 appearances of a season.
Clase is one of the best pitchers in baseball and his dominance has been ever more important considering the Guardians lost top reliever Trevor Stephan for the season to injury.
Clase is a six-year major league veteran who has played for the Texas Rangers and Guardians. He is a two-time All-Star already who is sure to be in contention for a spot this year. He currently leads the majors in games (24), games finished (19) and saves with 13. He's led the league in saves each of the last two seasons as well.
Lifetime, he's 15-22 with a 1.86 ERA. He has 124 saves already in his relatively young career.
The Guardians are currently 30-17 on the season. They will take on the New York Mets on Monday night at 6:10 p.m. ET.
