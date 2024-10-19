Cleveland Guardians' Starting Pitchers on Historic Winless Streak Entering ALCS Game 5
The Cleveland Guardians, on the brink of elimination, will probably need to break a historic streak on the mound if they are going to stay alive Saturday night.
Entering Game 5 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees, not one Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher has gotten credit for the win so far this postseason. According to ESPN's Buster Olney and the Elias Sports Bureau, the nine consecutive games the Guardians have gone without a starting pitcher win is good for the longest streak to start a playoff run in MLB history.
The previous record belonged to the Florida Marlins, who set the mark in 2003 en route to their second World Series title in seven years.
Cleveland, after earning a bye through the AL Wild Card Series, opened up the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers with a gem from Tanner Bibee. The 25-year-old right-hander allowed four hits, one walk and zero runs in 4.2 innings of work, but he came one out shy of qualifying for the win.
Matthew Boyd contributed another 4.2 scoreless frames in Game 2 of that series, but the game was tied 0-0 when he got the hook – plus, the Tigers went on to snag the victory regardless. The Guardians would lose Game 3 as well, all while Alex Cobb gave up two earned runs in 3.0 innings as their starter.
Bibee gave up two earned runs in 4.0 innings at the start of Game 4, which Cleveland would go on to win, only the W was given to reliever Hunter Gaddis in the final box score. Boyd also didn't make it long enough into Game 5 to earn that win, either, even though he tossed 2.0 scoreless innings to get the ball rolling in the right direction.
Cobb got shelled in the Guardians' Game 1 loss to the Yankees, as did Bibee in Game 2. Cleveland's lone win thus far in the ALCS was credited to reliever Pedro Avila, despite Boyd posting 5.0 innings of one-run ball in the leadup to the dramatic, back-and-forth final innings of Game 3.
Gavin Williams came up empty in Game 4 on Friday, allowing three earned runs in 2.1 innings before All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase blew another save.
Bibee will be tasked with snapping the historic streak on Saturday, on top of needing to make up for his lackluster outing in Game 2. His ERA this postseason is sitting at 3.60, while is WHIP is all the way up at 1.700.
First pitch from Progressive Field is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.
