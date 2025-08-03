Colorado Rockies Rookie on Historic Hot Streak Not Seen in Nearly 50 Years
The Colorado Rockies supposedly had their first baseman of the future in place in Michael Toglia, a former first round pick and All-Star Futures game standout.
But with Toglia continuing to struggle at the plate and the season long lost, the Rockies have turned to someone with far less pedigree.
Warming Bernabel was not ranked among Colorado's top-30 prospects when he got called up for his MLB debut on July 26. He was ranked No. 7 in the system entering 2023 and No. 18 at the start of 2024, but his stock slipped after he suffered a back injury and got struck by a bullet during a robbery in the Dominican Republic.
None of that stopped Bernabel from breaking into the big leagues, or crushing it when he got there.
Bernabel came a double shy of the cycle on Friday, then went 3-for-4 with two doubles Satuday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 23-year-old is now batting .500 with three home runs, four doubles, one triple, one walk, eight RBIs and a 1.553 OPS through seven games.
According to OptaSTATS, Bernabel is only the second player since the modern era began in 1900 to record at least 14 hits and eight extra-base hits through his first seven career MLB games. Mitchell Page was previously the only other rookie the achieve the feat, doing so in 1977.
Bernabel will try to stay hot and help the Rockies complete their sweep over the Pirates on Sunday. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET.
